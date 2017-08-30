Prep Golf: Lee Williams cruises to another victory

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams girls golf team easily picked up its third win of the season Tuesday at Cerbat Cliffs by defeating Ironwood by 78 strokes, 188-266.

Paige Lucero led the Lady Vols with a 4-over-par 40 for first place, followed by Kadence Sterling in second (46), Sarah White and Kaylee Moore tied for third (51) and Audra Coffman in fifth (53).

“Kadence came out firing today with a low score,” Lee Williams head coach Haley Bradley said. “It’s her best yet. I’m super proud of her.”

The Lady Vols hit the road Thursday for a 3:30 p.m. match at Lake Havasu Golf Club.

“The heat is going to be the hardest part of the whole day,” Bradley said. “It always has been for us, but we’ll make it through. We always have.”

Kingman High’s Gisele Jabloski, meanwhile, finished in seventh place with a 65. The Lady Bulldogs also make the trip to Lake Havasu on Thursday.