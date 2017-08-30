Prep Roundup: Lady Vols defeat Lake Havasu, 3-1

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School volleyball team started off slow in its season opener Tuesday at Lake Havasu, but quickly recovered to win the match, 3-1 (16-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-17). The Lady Vols were tested in the third set, but proved they could bounce back.

“We were actually leading in that third game and we just kind of lost momentum for a little bit and let them catch up,” said Lady Vols head coach Julia Lasiloo. “... We tried to force a lot of points and that’s where a lot of our errors were being made. We finally settled down and played our game.”

Sadie Snay led Lee Williams with nine kills, followed by Victoria Logan with six and Ashley Sahawneh with five kills.

The Lady Vols (1-0) are back in action today at 7 p.m. as they host Kingman Academy.

“It’s always exciting to play Kingman Academy,” Lasiloo said. “They have a good squad and good girls on their team. The girls travel volleyball with them, so they know their insides and outs, what frustrates them, what they’re good at and all that other good stuff.”

GOLF

At Continental Country Club in Flagstaff, the Lee Williams boys golf team shot a 209 Tuesday to take second place. Flagstaff took first with a 184, while Page was third (214) and Coconino was fourth (239).

Brandon Carver led the Vols with a 6-over-par 42, followed by Cole Morton in a tie for fourth (46), Wyatt Talk in 12th (59), Brycen Rodriguez in 14th (62) and Justin Talk in 18th.