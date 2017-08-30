Prep Volleyball: Lady Tigers sweep River Valley in opener

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy volleyball team entered this year focused on playing together.

The Lady Tigers definitely proved they’re on their way Tuesday night with a sweep of River Valley, 3-0 (25-8, 25-10, 25-12).

“It was really exciting,” Kingman Academy’s Aspen Jackson said. “… To see us go out there and work as a team and to finish off the game and win, that was so cool for us.”

While the Lady Tigers dominated the season-opening match for the first two sets, they did face a small deficit during the third set. The Lady Dust Devils jumped out to a 4-0 advantage, forcing first-year head coach Bill McCord to call a timeout.

“When I talked to them they all said, ‘We’re good, we just need a little breather,’” McCord said. “I just wanted to see how focused they were and they were good. I believe in them.”

The Academy definitely lived up to their word following the quick break. River Valley did tack on one more point for a 5-0 lead, but that was short-lived. The Lady Tigers clawed back to tie the set at 6-6, then took an 18-8 advantage before finishing off the match.

“Having coach call a timeout and get us back in check was very important because we came back and ended up winning,” Jackson said.

The Academy put itself in a good spot to start the match, jumping out to a 12-0 lead before River Valley tallied its first point of the set. The Lady Dust Devils never recovered, as their deficit increased to 21-7 in a blowout loss.

The second set was more of the same, as River Valley was forced to call a timeout with a 9-1 deficit. The break from the action didn’t help though. The Academy continued its dominance and easily took a 2-0 lead in the match.

“These girls are good,” McCord said. “When they play together, they look really good on the court. That’s what we were hoping for.”

Isabella Anderson led the Lady Tigers with eight kills, followed by Lynsey Day and Grace Herbine with six each and Jackson with five.

The Academy (1-0) hopes its strong offensive attack continues today when it travels to city rival Lee Williams for a 7 p.m. match.

“I think that it’s going to be a good game,” Jackson said. “It’s going to be pretty close because they have a very good defensive team and I feel we have a really good offensive team. It’s going to be whoever wants it the most. We’re excited.”