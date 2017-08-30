Kingman Police: Scammers looking for prey in the wake of Harvey

KINGMAN – It didn’t take long for scammers to take advantage of Hurricane Harvey.

According to Kingman Deputy Police Chief Rusty Cooper, phishing scams and fraudulent charity requests are being sent to local residents. Cooper said computer users should be aware of and avoid these scams and that major events like Hurricane Harvey tend to attract malicious individuals who use the events for their gain.

Internet watch groups and cyber security experts have already identified multiple fake domains, websites and charity efforts taking advantage of the hurricane.

Well-meaning and generous citizens are urged to stay vigilant.

Be especially cautious of emails, social media, and websites that claim to provide new, sensational information or pictures because they may contain malicious software.

Be wary of emails and social media asking you to donate to charities. The charities may be fraudulent, and the provided links may go to spoofed charity websites.

Common scams and malicious messages include fake Facebook and GoFundMe pages, fake charities, tweets requesting charity donations, phishing emails pretending to come from animal shelters and religious organizations and malicious emails promising shocking, sensational pictures.

To verify charities, go to www.give.org, which is hosted by the Better Business Bureau’s Wise Giving Alliance. Local faith-based organizations also have access to legitimate aid organizations.

– Information provided by KPD and the Arizona Counter Terrorism Information Center