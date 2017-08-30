Mission still shows 'Our Town Cares' after 15 years

KINGMAN – Mission Bank sponsored its 15th annual school supply drive in Kingman and Bullhead City. Known as “Our Town Cares,” donations on a monetary level and in the form of school supplies were collected for school age children in the two communities. Since 2002, Mission Bank has collected over $130,000 worth of school supplies, which were transferred to local school officials for distribution.

Again this year, Mission Bank collected an astonishing amount of school supplies as well as monetary donations, which were used to purchase school supplies. Through the generosity of the people and businesses in the community, Mission Bank donated $15,500 in supplies this year. Mission Bank also used a portion of the donated money to purchase school uniforms, which were also donated.

“I just want to thank all the generous people and businesses in our community who came forward to help out,” said Mission Bank President Darrell Lautaret Friday. “They’re the ones who deserve all the kudos.”

Requests for needed school supplies and T-shirts can be made through your child’s teacher or school principal.

Mission Bank would like to thank all of their donors – with a special thank you to 66 Auto Sales, Taco Bell, The Mohave County Educational Service Center, KRMC, Lee’s Uniforms, Kingman Staples, the employees of UniSource Energy Services, and the Kingman Retired Teachers Association.

For more information, contact Mission Bank Public Relations Director Debbie Catt at 928-718-5555.

– Information provided by Mission Bank