Dillon Transportation sending 53-foot trailer to Houston

KINGMAN – Dillon Transportation, headquartered in Ashland City, Tennessee, with a distribution center at Kingman Airport and Industrial Park, is chipping in to get needed supplies to people affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Tim Lamoreaux, maintenance manager for Dillon in Kingman, saw something about the mayor in the Tennessee town contacting the company as “carrier of choice” for transporting supplies to Houston.

“I saw the email and I saw no reason why we couldn’t do it here,” Lamoreaux said Wednesday. “Especially with Cascades (Tissue Group). They’ve always been good to us whenever we need anything.”

Dillon is sending a truck with a 53-foot trailer to haul supplies from Kingman to Houston next week. It will be half-filled with toilet paper, paper towels and about 15,000 pounds of other paper products from Cascades, one of Dillon’s clients and the first to step up with donations, Lamoreaux said.

Barbara McPherson got the ball rolling at Cascades, he mentioned.

The remaining trailer space is dedicated to anything people want to contribute. That’s the usual stuff like diapers, baby wipes, toiletries, soap and toothpaste. Cellphone chargers and five-gallon buckets are also on the donation list, Lamoreaux added.

“To me, there’s people that lost absolutely everything,” he said. “I can’t imagine what that feels like. If we can help a couple families get back to life. I’ve never been in a situation like that. I’ve got kids and a wife. I can’t imagine being in a shelter with my wife and kids and nothing.”

The truck will be sealed at 5 p.m. Tuesday and head out the next morning. For those who can’t make it to the airport, items can be dropped off at Chili’s restaurant, 3840 Stockton Hill Road.

The big rig has a maximum load weight of 80,000 pounds, including about 28,000 for the truck and trailer alone, Lamoreaux said. He sent emails to local Coke and Pepsi distributors for pallets of water, McKee Foods, Kingman Area Chamber of Commerce and Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association.

“We are looking for more suppliers or the general public’s donations to fill the trailer the rest of the way,” he said.

Lamoreaux said Dillon may be sending a second trailer to Houston if needed.