Harvey relief from Kingman headed to Texas

KINGMAN – Relief efforts for destruction caused by Hurricane Harvey along the Gulf Coast of Texas and Louisiana are coming from national corporations, nonprofit organizations, celebrities and individuals like Tracy Langley and Shane Isbell, local truck drivers who make a weekly haul from Phoenix to Dallas.

Between trips, they usually spend their off days at home in Kingman, where they’ve lived for 15 years.

This week they’re driving the extra four hours from Dallas to Houston in an SUV to deliver supplies donated by local residents and to rescue dogs and cats and bring them back to Arizona.

Langley has been involved in local animal rescue organizations and volunteers at the Kingman Animal Shelter. She helped round up boxers that were roaming Dolan Springs and Dalmatians that were dropped off on Stockton Hill Road.

“We were there (Dallas) last week and everybody was saying, ‘We hope you’re okay, we hope you’re okay.’ That’s when we knew how bad it was,” Langley said Wednesday before picking up donations at Centennial Park. They’ll be leaving early this morning for Phoenix.

She went onto Facebook for animal rescues in Houston, one for dogs and one for horses, and saw the need for help.

“We have dogs and horses. We thought we’ll go on over to Houston, which is nothing to us,” Langley noted. It takes her and Isbell about 24 hours to drive 1,100 miles from Phoenix to Dallas.

They plan to bring back as many dogs and cats, only from rescue shelters, as they can fit in their Volvo semi-truck cab, because it’s too hot to put them in the trailer. “I would worry about them,” she said.

She figures seven large dogs in crates, plus maybe four or five cats or kittens that can be kept in the same crate, along with an equal number of puppies and small dogs.

“They’ll all have to go potty. That’ll be a couple of fun stops,” Langley said with a laugh.

Some of them will go to All About Animals Rescue in Glendale, which is working on foster homes for the animals. Low-Cost Spay and Neuter in Kingman has offered to take any puppies and kittens.

Langley said she’d love for any grocery stores or other businesses to contact her about taking a truck load of supplies to Houston next week, as she expects relief efforts to continue for a while. Her email is tlangley0@gmail.com.

A number of Kingman residents have graciously offered to donate needed items for this trip, said Sally Greensill, who volunteers with Langley at the animal shelter and helped get the word out about saving family pets affected by the flooding.

Greensill said she got a “screaming deal” on two inflatable boats that she’s donating. Common items that are needed include bottled water, crates, Martingale collars (any size), leashes, dog and cat food, cat litter, towels, dish soap and laundry detergent.

Suzy Shelton and her sister, Roxanne Maynard, brought several bags of dry dog food and cat food, along with a cat carrier, quilts and pet toys to the Centennial Park parking lot along Beverly Avenue for the first pickup. Some of it came from their friend, Ann Hoyt.

“I’ve been watching the news, mostly the weather channel,” Shelton said. “It just breaks my heart to think about the animals suffering and the people who left their animals behind.”

Langley said they’ll probably make a couple trips to Houston, with another pickup at 2 p.m. next Wednesday at Centennial Park.