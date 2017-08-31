Horoscope | August 31, 2017

Birthdays: Sara Ramirez, 42; Chris Tucker, 45; Zack Ward, 47; Richard Gere, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Take care of your responsibilities, but don’t let anyone take credit for your work or try to manipulate you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Alter the way you approach people and the activities you want to pursue and you will have better luck reaching your goals. Show some enthusiasm as well as mental agility.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look over your personal debt and consider the best way to pay down what you owe. Added discipline and a good plan will encourage success and give you the financial relief you need to get back on track.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Dig in and do your part. What you contribute today will revive your belief in your ability to get things done over the long haul.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Doing things with youngsters, seniors and the people who can use your help most will be rewarding.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Socialize and be a part of whatever is happening and you’ll have a say in what’s to come. Your input will inspire confidence and could lead to new alliances.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your intelligence to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. Your emotions will flare up easily and waste valuable time if you give in to outside influences.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Size up any competition you encounter and use your insight and imagination to outdo any threat that comes your way. Anger will not lead to rewards, but doing your best will.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will undermine you if you neglect to protect your personal data and your vulnerabilities.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your emotions in check. Try to make changes without upsetting the people who will be affected by your decision.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Researching a different belief or way of doing things will encourage you to use your imagination and come up with personal changes that can make your life better.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A compassionate response to a plea for help will be your best alternative. Offer suggestions, but don’t take on someone else’s dilemma.