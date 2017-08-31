St. Vincent charity website sees traffic increase

KINGMAN – St. Vincent de Paul Society has seen an increase in website activity following an article in the Daily Miner about the launch of the charity’s website, treasurer and web developer James Haseltine said.

The new website for St. Mary Conference Society of the Catholic-based charity organization was featured in the Miner on Aug. 17.

“Thanks to the article, we had a number of visitors to our website and we have quite a few new members to our website, so I would like to welcome all of them and hope they enjoy their first newsletter,” Haseltine said.

You can visit the website at www.svdpkingman.org.

St. Vincent de Paul had a number of people who used some of the features and forms on the website, Haseltine said. Most notably was the form for emergency utility assistance.

“We had a number of families that utilized that feature, rather than calling into the emergency assistance line,” he said. “Most seemed to like this feature and appreciated that we had it available.”

On the website’s Special Events page, visitors can read about St. Vincent’s plans to add a computer for clients to look for jobs and submit applications. It would also have software with templates to put together professional resumes.

Haseltine is asking people to visit the page and give their input on the employment service.