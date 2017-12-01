El Trovatore Hill paving scheduled to begin Dec. 11

KINGMAN – McCormick Construction is scheduled to begin paving El Trovatore Hill from Stockton Hill Road to Fifth Street on Dec. 11 with completion expected by Dec. 19 and pavement markings in place two days later.

The roughly half-mile portion of Andy Devine Avenue has been in disrepair for more than a year after heavy rainfall washed away pavement and left gaping potholes in the road.

City Council voted 7-0 on Nov. 21 to award a $1.35 million contract to McCormick to repave El Trovatore Hill, including installation of bike lanes.

The contract with McCormick calls for a 3-inch mill of Andy Devine from Fifth Street to Stockton Hill Road and replacing 50,000 square yards of asphalt.

The work would address “delamination failures,” or separation of laminated materials, happening to the east and west of the milled area.

It’s not severe, but needs to be addressed now to prevent future repairs, said Jack Plaunty of the city’s street division.