Horoscope | December 1, 2017

Birthdays: Sarah Silverman, 47; Nestor Carbonell, 50; Bette Midler, 72; Woody Allen, 82.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Don’t overreact. Remain calm and offer accurate information and intelligent solutions. Communication will help you mend troubled relationships with an old friend or sibling.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Spend time with the people who mean the most to you. Plan a day trip or outing that is geared toward sharing the things you enjoy most.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Do your best to live up to your responsibilities and to finish what you start. Someone will be eager to make you look bad if you aren’t professional or willing to do your fair share.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): An opportunity to try something new will be offered if you attend a function, rally or fundraising event. The discussions you have or the ideas suggested will lead to a unique way of using your skills.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Keep your emotions out of the workplace. If someone upsets you, keep a poker face and take care of your responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Get involved in the things that interest you the most. Networking functions and business trips will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Domestic changes will bring about greater opportunities. Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you trust, and you will get sound advice.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Rely on your instincts to help you see situations clearly. Partnerships will lead to greater opportunities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be responsible for your actions and stand tall when fighting for your beliefs. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of you or make you feel bad.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An opportunity to make positive changes to your living arrangements will be apparent. The time and energy you spend developing a creative strategy will help you save money.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You’ll face opposition if you try to make personal changes. An opportunity could turn out to be disappointing.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): The way you handle money will make a difference to how you live in the future. A unique investment encourage you to stop spending and start preparing for your future.