Kingman Soccer Club travels to Phoenix

KINGMAN – The Kingman Soccer Club (KSC) is participating in Kohl’s Christmas Angel Tournament on Saturday and Sunday in Phoenix.

KSC will take five teams and every player will donate a $10 gift. In the first 11 years of the tournament, the soccer community has donated more than $20,000 toys to the Salvation Army Christmas Angel Program.

“This is the fifth year KSC has attended the Christmas Angel,” said Kingman Youth Soccer League President Bennett Bratley. “Our players and parents are very excited to be participating again this year. Not only do we get to play great soccer against teams from all over the country, we also get to help children in need receive a Christmas gift that they might not otherwise have.”

KSC also participated for the first time in the 24th annual Rugrat Tournament in Las Vegas Nov. 17-19.



“Overall our teams and parents were very happy with the location, fields and competition,” Bratley said. “We look forward to going back again next year.”