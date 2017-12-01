Obituary | George Roque Tapia Jr.

In loving memory of George Roque Tapia Jr. went home to be with his Lord on Saturday, November 11, 2017. Roque was born on November 2, 1954 in Kingman, Arizona were he resided most of his life. Roque was born to Roque Tapia Sr. and Emma (Badilla-Tapia) Mathews. Roque was the eldest of nine children.

He married Lucille Huerta and together they had a son, Gabriel Tapia Schritter. Roque later again married to Kymberly Paxton and together they had one son, Joshua Tapia, and one daughter, Aricka Tapia.

He was preceded in death by parents Emma and Neil Mathews, Roque Tapia Sr., son Joshua Tapia, and granddaughter Kelsi Tyne Schritter.

He is survived by a son; Gabriel (Angie) Schritter of Greenwood, Indiana, a daughter; Aricka (Dan) Beck of Idaho Falls, Idaho, stepmother; Vera Tapia of Kingman, brothers; Ernie (Julie) Tapia, Frank Tapia, Eddie (Trini) Tapia, and Christopher Tapia, all of Kingman, brother Eric (Tiffany) Mathews of Tucson and Rory (Deloria) Majenty of Meadview, Arizona, sisters; Theresa Tapia and Stacy (John) Cave of Kingman, grandchildren; Ashley, Blake, Morgan, Nickolas Schritter all of Greenwood, Indiana, Zachary Tapia of Vancouver, Washington, Ezekiel, Zara, Dexter, Kingston, Valentine and Hazel Beck of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces & nephews.

Roque was fun loving, outgoing, strong as a bull, give you the shirt off his back, contagious laugh, contagious smile, dart player, hardworking, funny, soft hearted, a fighter, a father, a brother, a son, an uncle, a grandpa, a great cook, a friend, loved by many and a child of God. He could walk into a room and bring it to life with his outgoing personality and his crazy loud laugh. He knew and talked to everyone. He was loved by many and was generous to all. He seemed like a macho guy but really was a soft-hearted man. His mother was his main cheerleader and adored him greatly. He loved her with all his heart and I am glad they are reunited.

There will be a small service at the cemetery in the columbarium area on Saturday, December 2, 2017 at 11 a.m.