Obituary | Jackline Lee Cole

Jackline Lee Cole, 78, passed away November 14, 2017. Jackie was known as Ms. Jackie to the students at Palo Christi where she worked with the children who needed help reading. Kids were always stopping her to talk to her.

Jackie was the daughter of Clarence and Mildred Simkins of Boulder, Colorado. She was the oldest of two sisters and a brother who passed away at a young age. She married her soul mate Bryce and raised three daughters and Bryce’s two brothers and a sister with him. Jackie was a great cook, and caring and loving as a wife, mother, grandma, and Great grandma. Jackie and Bryce moved to Kingman in 1986. Jackie is survived by her children; Debbie Leslie and Cheryl Johnston of Kingman, and Laura Mofatt of Bullhead, her sister; Lois Hubanks of Lemoore, California, and Linda Pine of Denver, Colorado. She will be truly missed by her seven grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and all her nieces and nephews. There is no viewing or services. Her ashes will be taken back to Colorado. If you would like to honor her please donate to research on dementia and Alzheimer’s.