Obituary | John Lane

John Lane, 72, died in his home on Sunday, November 19, 2017. He was born on February 8, 1945 in Highland Park, Illinois and was raised by his mother, Betty and his stepfather John Lane. He had been suffering with a variety of illnesses over the past few years.

John graduated from Wakefield High School in Wakefield, Michigan. Upon graduation, he joined the United States Air Force and served as an MP at the Warren Air Force Base in Cheyenne, Wyoming. John lived in Minnesota and Michigan before retiring to Kingman, Arizona.

He leaves behind his beloved wife of nine years, Frances Lane, his daughter Lisa Weide (Don), his son Steve Lane (Amy), his stepchildren Cathy Thorn and Ricky Casler and 21 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.

In Remembrance of John, there will be a small private celebration December 10, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona and a memorial service in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan in July 2018.