Prep Roundup: Lady Vols win two at River Valley Tourney

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School girls basketball team went 2-1 Friday at the River Valley Shootout, picking up wins over Kingman Academy and Lake Havasu.

In the first game of the day, the Lady Vols dropped a tough 40-39 loss to Needles, California in overtime.

Lee Williams battled back from a 12-point deficit behind 3-pointers by Madison Arave, Simari Satoafiaga, Hayle Davis and Cassidy Torrey to tie the game at 33-33 with two minutes remaining.

Following a number of lead changes, Sadie Snay hit a jumper to tie the game at 39-39 with a minute left on the clock.

The Lady Vols made a defensive stop and pushed the ball to half court and called a timeout with just 3.7 seconds to play. Lee Williams inbounded the ball to Cassidy Torrey, who found a good look, but the senior’s 15-foot jumper went in-and-out to send the game to overtime.

The tournament featured ‘sudden death’ overtime as the first team to score won. After four minutes of play and several chances for both teams, Needles hit a free-throw to win. Kaylee Bond and Hayle Davis led the Lady Vols with seven points each.

In its second game, Lee Williams picked up a 44-22 victory over the Academy. While the Lady Tigers pulled within one point, 20-19, early in the second half, the Lady Vols’ defense forced a number of turnovers and outscored the Academy 24-9 in the second half.

Snay led Lee Williams with 15 points and Liberty Cronk hit two big 3-pointers to put the game out of reach.

The Lady Vols ended the day with a 49-28 win over Lake Havasu. Snay led the team with 16 points, while Bond scored 13. However, Lee Williams had an unlucky break when senior Madison Arave was injured.

“As she drove the lane early in the first half, Madi collided with a Havasu player who landed on her and she dislocated a finger on her shooting hand,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave. “We were able to get it back into place, but she did not play the rest of the game.”

Kingman 43, Laughlin 24

At River Valley Shootout, the Kingman girls basketball team went 1-2 Friday in opening round action. The Lady Bulldogs picked up a 43-24 win over Laughlin, followed by a 38-21 loss to Pahrump Valley and a 54-47 setback to Parker.

Kingman Academy 39, Lake Havasu 25

At River Valley Shootout, the Kingman Academy girls basketball team picked up a 39-25 win over Lake Havasu Friday and then dropped a 44-24 loss to Lee Williams and a 40-18 loss to River Valley.

Boys Basketball

Northland Prep 49, Lee Williams 48

At Northland Prep, the Lee Williams High School boys basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Friday with a 49-48 loss to Northland Prep.

The Vols (2-1) are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday on the road against Flagstaff (2-1).

Girls Soccer

Lee Williams 2, River Valley 1

At LWHS, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team picked up its second win of the season Thursday with a 2-1 victory over the Lady Dust Devils (0-1). The Lady Vols (2-0) scored a goal in each half and are back in action Monday with a 6 p.m. contest at Lake Havasu (1-1).

Boys Soccer

River Valley 4, Lee Williams 1

At River Valley, the Lee Williams High School boys soccer team yielded three goals in the first half and couldn’t recover in a 4-1 loss to the Dust Devils (1-0).

The Vols (1-1) return to the pitch Monday at 6 p.m. as they host Lake Havasu (1-1-1).