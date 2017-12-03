Aquarius auctioning off Christmas trees to help feed local families

LAUGHLIN – The Aquarius Casino Resort, which donates turkeys and other food items to Cornerstone Mission and Kingman Area Food Bank, is holding a silent Christmas tree auction to benefit its “Feed a Family” program.

Ten fully decorated, 7-foot Christmas trees with hundreds of ornaments will be auctioned off in the sixth annual fundraiser. They’re available for viewing in the hotel lobby or on Facebook through Dec. 18.

Money raised from the tree auction goes directly to the “Feed a Family” program. Last year, the auction raised $10,510 dollars and fed 525 families.

Food banks benefiting from the auction included Kingman Food Bank, Cornerstone Mission and Golden Valley Food Bank.

“Just as the auction began, we had guests that purchased trees outright,” said Sean Hammond, general manager of the Aquarius.

“We had one couple purchase two of the trees, the snowman tree and the USA red, white and blue tree, for $1,250 each. Don’t worry. There are still six beautiful trees remaining,” he added.

Remaining themed trees are owls, Santa Claus, Yum-Yum, Mardi Gras, coastal Christmas dream and a unique, upside-down black and white tree. Go to www.facebook.com/AquariusCasino to see them.

The tree auction is held in partnership with Home Depot in Bullhead City, with ornaments donated by guests and casino employees.

Bids start at $250 and increase in $20 increments. If a bid is surpassed, bidders are notified and allowed to make another bid if they so choose. Trees can also be purchased for $1,000.

In another promotion, the casino will purchase a box of holiday food items large enough to feed a family of four, including a ham or turkey, for every 12,000 points contributed by players.