Cornerstone Mission hosting Christmas Eve dinner, food boxes

KINGMAN – Cornerstone Mission will be distributing Christmas meal food boxes to 140 families who are in need.

If you know a family who could use this assistance, please have them sign up in person at Cornerstone Mission, 3049 Sycamore Ave., any day between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. before Dec. 14.

Cornerstone will also host a Christmas Eve Dinner from 3-6 p.m. Dec. 24.

The menu includes baked ham, roast turkey, corn bread stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, dinner rolls, and pie.

Cornerstone could also use help with its shopping list of 8 hams, cornbread stuffing mix, 50 pounds of Russet potatoes, 20 pounds of corn, 6 pounds of butter, 8 jars of Better than Bouillon (chicken flavor), spices, dinner rolls, 10 pounds of onions, 10 bunches of celery, 20 pies, paper plates and plastic ware.