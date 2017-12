Events Calendar | December 3, 2017

TODAY

A Country Christmas Faire

9 a.m. - 10 p.m., Caring Hearts for Horses, baked goods, gift ideas, entertainment, more, Castle Rock Event Center, 3743 N. Highway 93, 928-303-3378.

Santa’s Hualapai Wonderland

Noon-5 p.m., Santa, hayride, treats, $7 per vehicle, Hualapai Mountain Park, 6250 Hualapai Mountain Road, 928-681-5700.

MONDAY

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Bingo

4 p.m. open, 5 p.m. tickets available, 6 p.m. start, Elks Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

TUESDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m., 5505 W. Hwy 68, Golden Valley, 760-420-0034.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

WEDNESDAY

Free Home Energizer Workshop

6-7:30 p.m., UniSource, learn low-cost energy tips, receive $40 Energy Efficiency Kit, limited space, first-come first-serve, Mohave County Library – Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., 928-692-2665.

BMX Racing

6 p.m., all ages, Mohave County Fairgrounds.

Jiu-Jitsu

6:15-7:15 p.m., 2434 Simms Ave. 928-279-6221.

THURSDAY

Judo

6:15-7:15 p.m., 928-303-6898.

Bingo

10 a.m.-12 p.m., Elks Lodge Bingo, 900 Gates Avenue.

FRIDAY

Bingo

4:30 p.m. doors open, Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave., Bingo at 6:30 p.m.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.

SATURDAY

A Musical Christmas Card Concert

7 p.m., free, Kingman Concert Band, Kingman Presbyterian Church, 2425 Detroit Ave., 928-753-3902.

Farmers Christmas Market

9 a.m. - 1 p.m., locally grown produce, handmade items, more, Thunder Rode, 102 E. Beale St., 928-753-3788.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., mainstream and plus, refreshments, Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., 928-757-5222.

Bikes, Beards, & the Big Guy BBQ

11 a.m. - 3 p.m., meet Santa, win T-shirt token, Festive Beard Contest, barbecue, Mother Road Harley-Davidson, 2501 E. Beverly Ave.

RC Racing

5:30 p.m., Race Night, 4450 N. Arizona St., 231-679-6459.