Horoscope | December 3, 2017

Birthdays: Amanda Seyfried, 32; Bruno Campos, 44; Holly Marie Combs, 44; Julianne Moore, 57.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Home and financial improvements are featured. Pool your resources with someone who shares the same goals and you will be able to make plans that give you hope for a better life.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go over your personal papers and make sure everything is in order. Look for tax cuts and ways you can reduce your overhead.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Put greater emphasis on your relationship with others. Discuss your thoughts and plans and be willing to listen to the advice offered.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Don’t be left out in the cold when it comes time to make an important group decision that can affect your position. Stick to what you know and look for alternatives that will help you improve your life.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Personal money matters or settlements will be confusing if you listen to an outsider or you let someone else handle your affairs. Don’t leave anything to chance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Domestic problems will surface if you let someone take advantage of you mentally, physically or emotionally. Keep your personal passwords and documents tucked away somewhere safe.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don’t expect others to be honest with you when discussing feelings. Let your intuition and intelligence help you decipher between fact and fiction.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Legal matters, health issues and personal gains should be your focus. Question your purpose as well as what you want to accomplish.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Share your true feelings and explore the dynamics of the relationships you have with your peers and loved ones. Get to the bottom of any misunderstanding that takes place.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): It’s OK to want to help others, but make sure you aren’t being used. Emotional deception is likely to cloud your vision, making you susceptible to loss.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Make changes at home. Fix up your surroundings, improve your entertainment center or host an event.



PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Avoid a run-in with a neighbor, relative or community group. Designate time and energy into updating your personal papers.