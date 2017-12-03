Mohave County Sheriff's public information officer retires

KINGMAN – After 14 years of service with the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office as the public information officer, Trish Carter retired Friday.

Trish plans on enjoying retirement by spending more time outdoors. She is looking forward to more trail rides with her horses as well as more time on the water ways.

Trish plans on staying well connected with the community as she currently volunteers with Kingman Healing Hooves, Mutt Matchers and Friends, Kingman Back Country Horseman, and Kingman Area Toastmasters.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office personnel wish Trish the best on her next journey. She will be missed by all.