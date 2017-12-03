Obituary | Mary Ann Englert

Mary Ann Englert passed away at the age of 70 on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona following a long battle with metastatic breast cancer. She passed not alone, but surrounded by all of her children.

She was born in Dyersburg, Tennessee on Dec. 21, 1946, daughter to the late Alton Smith and Estelle Smith, sister to the late Carol Turney.

She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, and friend who TRULY enjoyed her family and friends.

She is survived by her three children, Tammy Lama, Creighton Cooper (Gina), and Christina Knowles (Frank).

She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She was a hardworking, selfless woman who dedicated her life to her family.

Cremation was provided by Desert View Funeral home, and her life was celebrated by family and friends on Nov. 17.

Mary Ann requested in lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her name to any breast cancer awareness charity of your choice.