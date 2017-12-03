Obituary | Virgil L. Vandecar

Virgil L. Vandecar, 88, of Kingman passed away on Nov. 12, 2017 after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was born on Sept. 18, 1929 in Sapulpa, Oklahoma to Clarence and Mabel Vandecar.

Virgil served his country in the U.S. Navy stationed out of San Diego, then was in the Naval Reserves for nine years.



Virgil met and married his wife Carol in Oatman, Arizona. They married for 66 years. They lived there prior to putting down roots in Kingman. He worked at Ford Motor Company in Yucca, Arizona when they just began and retired after 30 years. Prior to Ford Motor Company, he worked at Central Commercial Company.



He loved tinkering in his “workshop” on all things electronic or building something – he was never without that tape measure. It may have taken awhile, but he got the project working.

Virgil also bowled for a number of years and was always ready for the pot game that may have come rolling his way. He rooted for the Oklahoma University Sooners football team, and when he wasn’t doing any of that he spent his leisure time working on jigsaw puzzles, reading westerns or spy novels and, of course, watching the Western Channel on TV along with listening to his favorite country songs. He was a 36-year member of the Kingman Elks Lodge. He also had a very dry sense of humor, which has passed on to members of the family.

Virgil is survived by his loving wife, Carol Vandecar, daughters Cindy (Chili) Childress, Vivienne (Jim) Grimes, and son Darren (Annette) Vandecar, all of Kingman, sister Marie Tussing Rollar of Prescott, Arizona, sister and brother-in-law Toni (Zeke) Mesa of Kingman ,and 12 grandchildren, and 26 great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Virgil is preceded in death by his parents Clarence (Mary) Vandecar and Mabel Vandecar, and brothers Roy and Troy Vandecar.

Services will be held at Grace Lutheran Church at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. His ashes will be interred in the columbarium at Grace Lutheran Church.

The family would like to give our heartfelt gratitude to Virgil’s caregiver, Vincent with Abrio, also Dr. Mahmood and KRMC Hospice for their wonderful care that was given to him during his illness. They request in lieu of flowers donations to be made in Virgil’s name to the Joan & Diana Hospice Home in Kingman.