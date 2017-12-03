Mohave County Board of Supervisors: Public comment schedule about fees on Monday’s agenda

KINGMAN – Building permit fees are back on the regular agenda of the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with possible action to approve public outreach and participation in determining fees.

The board meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at the County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. Anyone wishing to address the board must fill out a request form prior to the meeting.

Supervisor Hildy Angius was unhappy with the way the new fee structure was adopted in August without input from the public and contractors most affected by the changes.

The fee structure includes building permits, planning and zoning, and automation fees such as travel trailer permits.

At their Nov. 6 meeting, supervisors revoked the fees and referred them back to Development Services to allow for additional outreach to the public and stakeholders such as contractors, builders and Realtors.

The board asked the department to prepare a public outreach and participation program for supervisors to consider for approval.

The proposed program is designed to provide information on the proposed fee schedule and obtain comments from the public for consideration by the Planning and Zoning Commission and Board of Supervisors.

Four public meetings will be scheduled in January in Kingman, Mohave Valley, Lake Havasu City and the Arizona Strip. The meetings will include a presentation of fee changes, reasoning for the changes, explanation of methodology and possible alternatives.

Tim Walsh, director of Development Services, said the cost of doing business has increased and fees collected do not cover those costs.

Building fees haven’t been increased in eight years, and planning and zoning fees haven’t been increased in 12 years.

Also on the board’s agenda for Monday:

• Election of board chairman and vice chairman for 2018.

• Designation of “hot jobs” in Public Works that would include automotive technicians, mechanics, shop supervisors, equipment technicians, welders and equipment fleet manager.

• Public hearing for amendment to the Mohave County General Plan and rezone to allow for a business office and cabinet shop on the northeast corner of Willow Road and Gordon Drive in Kingman.

• Public hearing for amendment to the Mohave County General Plan and rezone to allow for a vehicle wrecking yard and junkyard east of Bruce Drive and Grossman Road in Kingman.

• Public hearing for amendment to the Mohave County General Plan and rezone to allow for a restaurant on the northeast corner of Gordon Drive and Lomita Street in Kingman.