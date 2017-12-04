Column | How Nancy Pelosi became an Alabama Republican

Everyone (except some Alabama Republicans) seem to believe sexual contact between a man in his thirties and a fourteen year-old is illegal and reprehensible.

Most everyone believes the women who say Republican Senate Candidate Roy Moore hit on them while they were teenagers and he was in his thirties, including the woman who says he did so when she was 14, younger than the age of consent, even in Alabama.

Most everyone.

John Skipper, a former chairman of the Mobile County Republican Party, calls the accusations, “Total contrived media garbage.”

Alabama’s state auditor, Jim Ziegler, told The Washington Examiner that the women’s claims were “much ado about nothing” and said that Mr. Moore had done nothing “immoral or illegal.”

Note: Alabama law states in no uncertain terms that someone 19 or older having sexual contact with someone between the ages of 12 and 16 is guilty of second-degree sex abuse.

It was Mr. Ziegler who made the unholy comparison to Joseph, Mary and Jesus, saying it’s okay because the Virgin Mother was a teenager when Joseph married her.

Alabama Marion County GOP chair David Hall defied logic and disgraces his party saying, “It was 40 years ago. I really don’t see the relevance of it. He was 32. She was supposedly 14. She’s not saying that anything happened other than they kissed.”

I wonder how that argument would go over with an angry Republican Alabama father of such a 14 year-old wielding a shotgun at Hall’s door.

Ed Henry, a state representative, told The Cullman Times that the women who came forward should be subject to legal action.

“If they believe this man is predatory, they are guilty of allowing him to exist for 40 years,” he said. “I think someone should prosecute and go after them. You can’t be a victim 40 years later, in my opinion.”

Henry knows nothing of sexual abuse survivors.

Meanwhile, National Republicans say he is unfit to be a candidate, or he should step aside if the accusations are true.

Only President Trump has said that people should also listen to the accused, Roy Moore, who has a right to a defense.

This brings us directly to Nancy Pelosi.

When well-pressed by “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd, Pelosi called Moore a “child molester” while crying for Democrats John Conyers and Al Franken to be given “due process” for their charges of sexual abuse.

Pelosi desperately tried to pin all of the sexual abuse cases on Trump: “…the election of President Trump evoked what happened to Harvey (Weinstein). And now everybody is served notice.”

Neither Todd nor anyone else of sound mind believes Trump’s election gave women strength in numbers to go public with sexual abuse by Hollywood mogul and Hillary Clinton supporter Harvey Weinstein.

That’s a deplorable Pelosi spin.

But then Pelosi goes all “Alabama Republican,” stuttering, “we must move forward” and “there must be due process” and Al Franken’s sexual abuse of women can’t be “compared to Roy Moore, the child molester.”

First of all, as credible as Moore’s accusers are, Pelosi does not have the authority to adjudicate the case, which she tries in the media.

Second, why is the Democratic Party Leader so insistent that Democratic Senator Al Franken forcefully pushing his tongue into the mouth of at least one unwilling victim, being photographed fondling the breasts of a sleeping female employee and being accused of groping even more women, has to be compared to anyone else?

Pelosi might as well have said, “Well, Al Franken isn’t as bad as Charles Manson.”

Does she need some metric for condemnation of Democrat perverts that exceeds photos and Democratic Rep. John Conyers’ $27,000 paper trail?



He did step down as chair of the Judiciary Committee, which was especially ironic.

Conyers denies everything and Franken-the-creep says he’s sorry and now must get back to work.

Pelosi is circling her wagons around Democrats like Alabama Republicans around Roy Moore.

Which brings to mind the message for Pelosi’s voters:

Democrats Conyers and Franken are still in power and pose serious threats to female aides, employees and interns.

“This is on you.”