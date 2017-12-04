Horoscope | December 4, 2017

Birthdays: Tyra Banks, 44; Jay-Z, 48; Marisa Tomei, 53; Jeff Bridges, 68.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Expand your interests. Take a course or ask people with experience for advice. Knowledge is powerful and will help you reach your objective quickly.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Handle financial, legal and emotional matters with intelligence. Chart out what needs to be done and stick to a conservative guideline that will ensure you do not suffer loss.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Look for opportunities. A partnership or joint venture will give you a chance to get ahead financially.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Use your emotional energy to create something interesting. Charm the people you encounter with your knowledge and experience.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Change with the trends and you will not fall behind. Your enthusiasm and ability to take advantage of situations will encourage personal growth.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be firm and refuse to let someone’s emotional blackmail push you in the wrong direction. Take a secretive approach to what you are doing until you have the means to follow through without conflict.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Travel and communication are encouraged. You can gain a lot by venturing into unknown territory and trying your hand at something new and exciting.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Handle your financial, legal or health matters personally. You’ll be given unsatisfactory advice if you leave it up to someone else to take care of your affairs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find out what you need to do to keep things moving forward. Partnerships look promising if you can establish clear roles and as long as everyone is honest about his or her contributions.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your intentions may be good, but not everyone will agree with you. Give everyone the freedom to choose and you will be offered the same in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand up and be counted. You can make a difference if you put your heart into bringing about change.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t be naive. Try to view the actions of the past in a clear light and you’ll get a sense of what’s about to happen in the future.