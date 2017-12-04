KFD’s Macleod was awarded her emergency number certification

KINGMAN – Deann Macleod, communications manager for Kingman Fire Department, was awarded her emergency number certification through the National Emergency Number Association.

This is a significant accomplishment for communication centers and dispatchers, Fire Chief Jake Rhoades said.

“Deann has made a significant commitment to attain this certification and she should be commended,” Rhoades said. “This once again exemplifies the department’s commitment to the development of our members and pushing for continuous improvement.”

NENA first formed a certification committee in 1992 to explore the development of a certification program for individuals involved in emergency number program management.

After a thorough review of the certification process, NENA approved the committee’s recommendation to go forward with establishing an emergency number certification program.

Among the goals of the program were to establish the comprehensive body of knowledge for emergency number professionals; promote a standard of competence that’s recognized and accepted by government agencies, the business community and the general public; and ensure an awareness of current issues and developments in the 9-1-1 profession.