Kingman Photo | Changing the flags

On Saturday, Nov. 4, the Cub Scouts of Pack 401 and Girl Scouts from Troop 7327 came out to help Auxiliary Members and Comrades from Chloride VFW Post 2190 replace the more than 180 flags on veterans’ graves in Chloride Cemetery for Veteran’s Day.

Those that took part were: Travis Hallman, Bear Scout, Kristi Anna Hallman, Parent, Garrick Hallman, Bear Scout, Lincoln Rosbach, Bear Scout, Conni Hulse, Webelo Den Leader, Roland Hulse, Parent, Kari Casados, Asst. Wolf Leader, Tyler Kendrick, Wolf Scout, Ken Casados, Parent, Tillman Ketchner, Webelo Scout, Ronald Hulse, Webelo Scout, Colin Lester, Webelo Scout, Abigail Hulse, Daisy, Naomi Hulse, Daisy, Chris Weaver, Grandpa, Dalton Alexander, Bear Scout, Jeff Alexander, Parent, Phyllis Anderson, Aux. Chaplain, Jean Fess, Aux. President, Kathy Henderson, Aux. Member, Keith Henderson, Comrade, Carol Ebner, Aux. Member, Kathy Butz, Aux. Sec./Treas., Cynde Anthony, Aux. Member.

Afterward, the Scouts were treated to ice cream compliments of the Mine Shaft Market, Chloride, and were given flag pencils, brochures on Flag Etiquette and RAP (Random Acts of Patriotism) coins.