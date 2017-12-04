Kingman Photo | Eagle Scout project benefits Deer Canyon

If you have ever been to Deer Canyon prior to Oct. 27, you may have noticed quite a few picnic benches that were located a hike up. For those in great shape, all it took was making sure you did not slip when walking up to them, but for those that have joint issues or use a cane, the climb was not so easy.

Caleb Benson and his group of volunteers spent two days leveling ground and building steps to gain access to each one of the benches.

With donations from BNSF railroad and True Value, Caleb was able to place over 60 steps. Each step was created with a three foot piece of railroad tie and rebar to hold it in place.

The hard work displayed by Caleb will be recognized for years to come and places him one step closer to earning the rank of Eagle Scout.

Caleb would like to send a special thank you to Mohave County Parks and Recreation for allowing him to use this location for his project.