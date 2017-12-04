Mohave 911 | December 4, 2017

Possession of dangerous drugs

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the 3900 block of John L reference a 911 hang up call Wednesday at about 8 a.m.

Deputies concluded there was no life threatening emergency in this area. They did make contact with Jennifer Ann Brakeman, 35, of Kingman. Brakeman was walking away from the residence where the 911 call had generated from.

According to a Sheriff’s representative, deputies knew from previous contacts, Brakeman had an outstanding undesignated Post Adjudication warrant, issued by Kingman Justice Court.

When deputies made contact with Brakeman, she dropped a clear plastic bag on the ground. This bag was found to contain a white crystal substance. This substance field tested positive for methamphetamine.

Brakeman was booked into the Mohave County for the warrant and was also charged with Possession of Dangerous Drugs and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, both felony charges.

Warrants arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested Michael Gilbert Butler, 42, of Kingman, on Wednesday evening at approximately 8 p.m. for an outstanding felony Probation Violation warrant, felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and misdemeanor False Information.

According to a Sheriff’s representative, deputies responded to the 3100 block of Devlin reference a Criminal Damage report. While investigating the incident, they made contact with Butler who initially gave a false name. After Deputies identified Butler, a records check revealed the warrant. Butler was arrested.

He was found to have a glass pipe in his possession that Butler admitted was used to smoke methamphetamines. Butler was booked into the Mohave County Jail without incident.

Warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Kendale Reed Larsen, 24, of Golden Valley, Tuesday afternoon for an outstanding felony warrant out of Utah, for Rape of a Child.



According to a Sheriff’s representative, deputies received information Larsen was currently at a residence in the 3900 block of Bouse Rd in Golden Valley and had an outstanding felony warrant. Larsen was arrested at approximately 3 p.m. without incident and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

Warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Theron Wesiuma Fredericks, 32, of Parker, early Wednesday morning.



According to a Sheriff’s representative, at approximately 2:20 a.m., deputies made contact with Fredericks in the 2700 block of Kiowa Boulevard. A records checked showed Fredericks to have two outstanding warrants, a misdemeanor for failure to Pay Fines issued by Lake Havasu City Municipal Court, and a felony Probation Violation warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court.

During the search of Fredericks, deputies found two $100 counterfeit bills on his person. Both bills had the same serial number. Fredericks was also charged with Felony Forgery.

He was booked into the Mohave County Jail without incident.

Warrants arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Jessica Lynn Henderson, 29, of Kingman, early Monday afternoon on two felony warrants; a failure to appear issued by Mohave County Superior Court and a narcotic drug violation along with two counts of drug paraphernalia violation issued by Kingman Justice Court.



According to a Sheriff’s representative, at approximately 12:38 p.m., deputies contacted Henderson at a residence in the 3600 block of E Quail Lane regarding her outstanding warrants.



Henderson was taken into custody without incident. She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

2X’s aggravated assault

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lida Oakley, 53, of Desert Springs, late Nov. 25 for aggravated assault – physical injury and aggravated assault – deadly weapon/dangerous instrument, felonies.



According to a Sheriff’s representative, at approximately 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to an assault report in the 4200 block of E Willow Road. Upon arrival, deputies contacted the reporting party, a 62-year-old male victim. The victim reported that he and his wife were out riding their all-terrain vehicle when he felt an impact on his abdomen. The victim further reported that he was shot with a BB gun.

The victim said he was traveling on a dirt road behind his neighbors when the incident occurred. The victim further said that he drove up to the front of his neighbor’s house and his neighbor Oakley came out of the house holding a black gun. Deputies observed the victim remove the bb from under his skin.

Deputies contacted Oakley. Oakley denied shooting at her neighbors. Deputies learned that Oakley and her husband do have a BB gun. Deputies looked at their BB gun and noticed the BB’s were the same color as the BB that was removed from the victim.



Oakley was taken into custody without incident. She was transported and booked into the Mesquite Jail.



Warrant arrest

Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies arrested Beverly Lynn Hegge, 36, of Fort Mohave, Nov. 25 on a failure to appear felony warrant issued by Mohave County Superior Court.



According to a Sheriff’s representative, at approximately 12:28 a.m., deputies responded to a disturbance in the 4300 block of Calle Viveza involving Hegge.

Dispatch said Hegge has an active warrant. Upon arrival, deputies contacted Hegge regarding her warrant where she was taken into custody without incident.

She was transported and booked into the Mohave County Jail.

