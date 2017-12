Richard Laverne Roynon was born on Tuesday, November 12, 1935 in Oakland, California. He passed way at the age of 82 on November 21, 2017 in Kingman, Arizona. Services will be held on Sunday, December 10, 2017 at 1 p.m. at the Kingman Elks Lodge #468 in Kingman, Az. Arrangements were handled by Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.