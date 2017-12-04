Prep Basketball: Lady Vols win River Valley Shootout

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams girls basketball team overcame an eight-point deficit against Needles, California to defeat the Lady Mustangs 34-25 and win the River Valley Shootout on Saturday.

The Lady Vols had fallen to Needles in overtime Friday, but avenged the loss.

“I am really proud of all the girls,” said Lady Vols head coach Jerry Arave said. “They played hard and they played together.”

Lee Williams found itself in an early hole against the Lady Mustangs, as they jumped out to a 12-4 advantage.

However, Cassidy Torrey hit a 3-pointer and Sadie Snay added a free throw to cut the deficit to eight points.

The Lady Vols increased their defensive pressure that resulted in more scoring opportunities. Hayle Davis led the way with eight points in the second quarter with two huge 3-pointers. Snay then hit a trey to tie it up 16-16 at halftime.

Lee Williams trailed 25-24 entering the fourth quarter, but stepped up its defense to hold Needles scoreless in the final stanza.

The Lady Vols carried that success over to the offensive end, as Snay and Kaylee Bond continued to find their way to the basket.

“We knew our press had really taken its toll on Needles and that they were tired,” Arave said. “So we made a conscious decision to get the ball to Sadie and Kaylee down low, who would either score or get fouled and go to the line.”

The strategy worked and Lee Williams came away with the championship. Snay finished with 13 points, while Hayle Davis scored eight and Bond added seven points. Another player also stood out, despite not making it into the scorebook.

“I am especially proud of Madison Arave,” coach Arave said. “She broke a finger on her shooting hand, but played extremely hard and forced Needles into some bad decisions. She gave us an inspirational lift. That’s just the kind of team we have this year.”

In the first game of the day, the Lady Vols cruised to a 45-4 win over Laughlin.

Snay lead all scorers with 10 points, while Bond and Liberty Cronk each tallied eight points. Ellie Thomas added six points and Hallie Powell finished with four points.

Lee Williams advanced to the championship game with a 39-12 win over Lake Havasu.

Snay once again led the Lady Vols with 13 points, while Bond scored six. Despite playing with a broken finger on her shooting had, Madison Arave contributed five points and Ellie Thomas added four.

Lee Williams (2-1) opens 4A Grand Canyon Region play against Flagstaff (3-0) at 5:30 p.m. today.