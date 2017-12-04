Vocational education seeking to secure state funding

KINGMAN – The superintendent of Western Arizona Vocational Education, or WAVE, is asking industry leaders to help secure state funding to train employees for the local workforce.

Specifically, Amy West wants them to sign a letter requesting Gov. Doug Ducey and the Legislature to support funding for the fourth year of JTED career and technical training programs at local high schools.

“Access to hands-on, state-of-the-art career and technical education for students at the start of their high school careers is especially important to provide the skilled workforce needed for industry growth,” the letter states.

The funding needs to be re-established in a number of industries, including agriculture, automotive, construction, engineering and manufacturing, West said.

Freshman funding was cut during the Great Recession, and since that time, those segments of the economy have seen a reduction in training for students, she added.

“Allowing students to participate in a fourth year will allow them to choose a career path and acquire all the skills and industry credentials necessary for their chosen field, creating a stronger workforce,” West said.

Dolly Moore, director of membership for Kingman and Mohave Manufacturing Association, sent the letter to KAMMA members.

“This will help secure necessary funding to provide a stable supply of quality, well-trained employees for business and industry,” she said.