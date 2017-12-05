The annual Veterans Stand Down will be Dec. 13

BULLHEAD CITY – The next Veterans Stand Down will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 13, at Sunridge Assisted Living Center, 839 Landon Drive in Bullhead City.

Any individual or group that can help in providing resources for the Stand Down can sign up on the volunteers tab found on the JAVC website at www.javc.org.

Event fliers are available for download under the Stand Down tab. There are no restrictions on their use. You can post fliers anywhere a veteran might see them.

The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council of Mohave County actively works toward the urgent need to assist these veterans through the Stand Down and proposed renovation of Arnold Plaza into a veterans’ resource center and transitional home.

Donations toward those efforts can be made through the www.JAVC.org website or contact president@javc.org with any questions.