Havasu police arrest 15 in prostitution stings

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Police said Friday that officers have arrested 15 people in prostitution stings over the past few weeks.

The department’s Special Investigations Unit and and Street Crimes Unit used social media sites, as well as Backpage.com and Craigslist, to conduct the investigation.

Police officers say they’re paying attention to online activities as a way to combat sex trafficking and prostitution.

During the investigations, police arrested:

• Alazie C. Keaton, a 19-year-old Las Vegas resident, on Nov. 15. Keaton was charged with misdemeanor prostitution, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

• Antwoine B. Guyton, a 22-year-old California resident, on Nov. 15. Guyton was charged with pandering, receiving earnings of prostitution and possession of marijuana.

• David E. Gersch, a 58-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 29. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• John G. McNamara, a 55-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 29. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• John R. Kuerner, a 51-year-old Lake Havasu City resident was arrested on November 29, 2017, and charged with soliciting prostitution. Kuerner posted a $5000 bond and was released pending a future court date.

• Halbert H. Horsnett, a 59-year-old Canada man, on Nov. 29. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

•James Carney, a 70-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 30. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• Jeffery L. Rutledge, a 28-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 29. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• Harry Gock, a 54-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 30. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• Paul A. Luepke, a 55-year-old Lake Havasu City resident. He was charged with soliciting prostitution. Luepke was released on his own recognizance pending a future court date.

• Abel Atencio, a 68-year-old Bullhead City resident, on Nov. 30. He was charged with soliciting prostitution.

• Victor M. Fuentes, a 49-year-old Lake Havasu City resident, on Nov. 30. He was charged with soliciting prostitution. Fuentes posted a $5000 bond and was released pending a future court date.

• Danielle E. Betz, a 21-year-old Meadview resident, on Nov. 29. She was charged with misdemeanor prostitution.

• Tatiana J. Jackson, a 24-year-old Las Vegas resident, on Nov. 29. She was charged with felony prostitution. Jackson was held on a $10,000 bond and transferred to the custody of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.

• Beatriz B. Avalos, a 31-year-old Las Vegas resident, on Dec. 1. She was charged with felony prostitution.