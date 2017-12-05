Horoscopes | Dec. 5

Birthdays: Frankie Muniz, 32; Margaret Cho, 49; John Rzeznik, 52; Little Richard, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Refuse to let anyone put unreasonable demands on you. Time is precious and it’s important that you have to the best of your ability.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): What you do for others will shape the way you are treated and how much you can accomplish. Look for new ways to improve relationships and professional situations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Romance is on the rise and will improve your personal life. How well you get along with your peers will determine the opportunities that unfold.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Get involved in activities and you will find common purposes that will bring you closer together. Good ideas stem from sharing with others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Tidy up any loose ends that might affect your tax status. Getting everything in order will give you the freedom to enjoy the holiday season.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel, communication and helping others will give you insight into what you want to do next or how you want to live the rest of your life. Inner growth will lead to personal changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful how you handle personal situations. Don’t let what’s happening at home affect your responsibilities at work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look for ways to do away with expenses you can live without. Come up with better and more cost-efficient ways to maintain your current lifestyle without jeopardizing your bank account.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t divulge secret information or get involved with anyone who could taint your reputation. Be firm in your convictions and steady in the way you handle relationships.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Emotions will mount and trouble will surface. Be innovative and use your imagination to ensure that you only reveal what’s necessary.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t go overboard. Keeping a steady pace and avoiding overspending, overreacting or overdoing will help to balance and stabilize your life.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Develop your ideas. Let your emotions be the propeller that pushes you to turn something small into something big.