Letter | It seems City Council doesn’t want any progress in this city

I just wanted to write a comment about our City Council.

It seems that they don’t want any progress in this city. We moved here four years and have seen many stores closing. The only new things are fast food and motels that have come to Kingman.

There is very little shopping in this city. We have to go to Bullhead or Henderson to have any choice when it comes to shopping.

When we moved here the sales tax was 8.3 percent. Now it’s 9.25 percent. That’s higher than Bullhead! The gas prices were lower than Bullhead but now they are almost 20 cents higher. Why?

The doctors are leaving Kingman also. I have had three of my doctors move from Kingman.

If the city keeps their attitude of keeping this city small it will be a ghost town. The people here are mostly retired that I see. They can’t keep up with the extra taxes and poor health care they will move away.

We are planing to move because of no progress in this city. I only hope the people of this city will change the attitude of the present City Council and maybe see some growth in Kingman.

Oh stop spending money on frugal projects like the chuckwalla statue.

John Danyow

Kingman