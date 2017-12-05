Prep Roundup: Vols drop 2-1 loss at home to Lake Havasu

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys soccer team dropped its second straight loss Monday night as it suffered a 2-1 setback at home to Lake Havasu.

The Vols tallied their lone goal in the second half.

Lee Williams (1-2) is back in action Tuesday as it travels to Sunrise Mountain for a 6 p.m. contest.

Girls Soccer

Lake Havasu 3, Lee Williams 0

At Lake Havasu, the Lee Williams High School girls soccer team lost a 3-0 decision Monday night to the Lady Knights (2-1).

The Lady Vols (2-1) return to the pitch Tuesday at 6 p.m. as they host Sunrise Mountain.