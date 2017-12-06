Horoscopes | Dec. 5

Birthdays: Lindsay Price, 41; Judd Apatow, 50; Tom Hulce, 64; JoBeth Williams, 69.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): An important relationship will suffer if you get into an emotional spat. Turn a blind eye to the flaws you see in someone and reflect more on your own.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make positive changes at home or to the way you live. Taking charge of your investments and life goals will help you make wiser choices with regard to how you earn, handle and spend your money.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Self-improvement is featured along with relationships. If you make a unique offer, you will pique someone’s interest.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Put your time and energy into handling your financial affairs, boosting your income and working toward advancement. Update your resume.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): It’s best to be secretive until you know exactly where you stand. Whether dealing with friends, colleagues or the powers that be, listen carefully and formulate exactly what you want.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refuse to let anyone answer for you or take over your responsibilities. Make your own decisions, be innovative in the way you handle others, and stay secretive about your future plans.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stay focused on doing a better job of making changes to the way you handle your responsibilities. Short trips will lead to new ideas and possibilities.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A business trip will offer you new information that could help you reinvent how you use your skills and qualifications. The people you encounter will spark your imagination.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take action and do your best to resolve issues or concerns you have. Helping others physically will bring about change and turn you into a lifesaver.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pressure will build if you aren’t careful in choosing the right words to express your feelings. Be prepared to back away from a no-win situation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotional spending will lead to added stress. Refuse to let your anger prevail.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A situation is likely to become explosive if you have overspent. Tread carefully when dealing with situations that can be costly financially.