Katherine Landing’s commercial services to be updated

KINGMAN – The National Park Service has awarded a 15-year contract to Urban Park Concessionaires to operate commercial services at Katherine Landing on Lake Mohave, a popular launching spot for local boaters and fishermen.

The company, doing business as Lake Mohave Recreation Company, is based in Red Bluff, California, and has 37 years of experience in marina concessions.

“The National Park Service has invested millions to enhance the services at this popular destination,” said Lizette Richardson, Lake Mead National Recreation Area superintendent. “With our new private partner, we anticipate there will be even further redevelopment of the area.”

Starting in the spring, Urban Park Concessionaires will provide a variety of commercial services at Katherine Landing, including a full-service marina with moorage, boat rentals, food and beverage, retail, fuel, campground and other related services.

Also, under the new contract, they will update the restaurant and retail facilities, increase water conservation and reduce electricity and fuel consumption.

Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius, representing Bullhead City, said the National Park Service has put a lot of hard work and financial investment into this area of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area.

“Lake Mohave is, and continues to be, the premier vacation destination in Northwest Arizona,” she said.

Richardson said the National Park Service will work with Urban Park Concessionaires to make the transition as smooth as possible for Lake Mohave visitors.