Obituary | Clifford Hayden Foster

Clifford Hayden Foster, 71, passed away Saturday, December 2, at his home in Kingman, Arizona on Hualapai Mountain Rd. after a long courageous battle with cancer.

Cliff was born on December 27, 1945 in Washington DC. Cliff was the second and youngest child of Floyd Hayden and Marion Louise Foster of Bedford and Dumfries, Virginia. He was a U.S. Army veteran and spent his professional life in the retail management business most recently with Smiths Grocery Stores. Always an outdoors man, after his retirement from Smiths he worked with his best friend Lynn Pile at A1 Well until 2017.

Cliff was a wonderful Father who enjoyed more than anything else spending time with his Children, Grandchildren, and Great Grandchildren. He loved speaking to them and hearing all about their lives and activities.

He is survived by his partner Vicky Foster, his sister Connie Owen, his four children Nikki Strauss, Jeff Foster, Wanda Davis, Buddy Foster. His Grandchildren Jessica Strauss, David Massengale, Tiffany Cline, Beth Foster, Sarah Foster, Justin Foster, Jalyn Foster, Tina Foster, Jessica Foster, Halie Davis, PJ Davis and Kennedy LaShorne. His Great Grandchildren Jake, Autumn, Daniel, Noah, David , Josh, Ethan, Evrin, Hayden, Housten, Jett, Jaxon and Ryder.

Dad, we love you and miss you and we are all extremely blessed to have witnessed your example of strength and grace these last couple years. God Bless. Granddad, we will always carry you in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held, Saturday December 9, 2017 at 1 p.m. in the Chapel at Sutton Memorial Funeral Home in Kingman, Arizona.