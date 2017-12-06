Prep Basketball: Bagby’s big second half leads Bulldogs to win over Parker

KINGMAN – Tobias Bagby was unstoppable Tuesday night, especially in the second half as the senior scored 23 of his game-high 25 points to lead the Kingman High boys basketball team to a 65-59 win over Parker.

“After Tucker (Humble) starting going off, it just hyped me up,” Bagby said. “That’s what brought my fire to the second half. It was thanks to him. He got me hyped up.”

With a number of Bulldogs, including Bagby, in foul trouble during the first half, Humble entered the game and didn’t disappoint. His length caused problems for the Broncs as he scored all of his points in a short period of time.

“I have to give a shout out to Tucker Humble,” said Kingman head coach Nick Juby. “He had nine points in about a minute and 45 seconds. He had 30 in the JV game and I thought, ‘Get in there and see what you can do.’ His energy level really gave us a boost going into halftime. Without him, we don’t win that game.”

Bagby quickly showed how much of a boost Humble provided, as he scored the first two points of the second half and continued to drive to the basket with ease.

He tallied 10 points in the third quarter and scored 13 more in the final period – highlighted by a stretch where he accounted for six points during an 8-0 run that extended the Bulldogs’ lead to 56-48 with 4:46 remaining in the game.

“When Tobias gets on a roll, you just feed that man the ball,” Juby said. “… He was all over the floor. He probably had a double-double in the second half. He was a monster.”

Parker (1-3) did inch within four points, 56-52, with under four minutes to play, but the Bulldogs (3-2) didn’t allow the Broncs to get any closer in a second half where they outscored their opponents by a 36-27 margin.

“We stepped up defensively and we boarded a lot better in the second half,” Juby said. “We finally played offense with a little more urgency. I was kind of disappointed in that first half – we were kind of walking around.”

Kingman trailed 19-13 after the first quarter and entered halftime down by three points, 32-29.

The momentum quickly shifted in the second half though, and a lot of it had to do with the play of the big men.

“It might not always show up in the box score for Tony (Napier), but he allows Tobias to be Tobias,” Juby said. “Then Tobias doesn’t have to be that anchor in the middle. Tony is directing traffic. Guys drive in and he throws his body into them. I thought our bigs played really well tonight.”

Bagby led the Bulldogs with his 25 points, while Elijah Howery scored 12, Humble tallied nine and Quanah Quasula added seven points.

“If we play like we did in the second half all year, we have a chance to win some ball games,” Juby said.

Kingman is back in action Friday as it hosts the Bulldog Classic. The opening-round game for the Bulldogs will be a 3:30 p.m. contest against Sunrise Mountain from Las Vegas, followed by a 7 p.m. contest against Laughlin.