Prep Basketball: Lady Bulldogs overcome slow start to beat Parker, 53-40

KINGMAN – It wasn’t the best start for the Kingman High School girls basketball team Tuesday night. The Lady Bulldogs struggled offensively and fell into an early hole, but they quickly bounced back in the second half and defeated Parker 53-40.

“We had better passes, we all played together as a team and we had more energy,” said Kingman’s Payton Chamberlain. “Everyone did their part and we scored points.”

Chamberlain led the way for the Lady Bulldogs, as the junior scored 15 of her game-high 17 points in the second half. Chamberlain said Kingman head coach Tony Kern provided the team with a motivational halftime speech and it proved to pay dividends.

“We spread them out, confused their defense and started to control the ball better,” Kern said. “We went to man-to-man and stayed in front of them. We did a good job of that. It knocked them out of their game and put us into our game.”

The Lady Bulldogs pushed a one-point halftime lead to a 38-30 advantage with 1:03 remaining in the third quarter. The Lady Broncs (2-2) never inched any closer than six points down the stretch as Kingman (3-2) cruised to its second straight win.

“This was one of the 18,” Kern said. “We had to get it done and we did.”

Courtney Mossor joined Chamberlain in double-figures with 12 points, while Kearra Tauta scored 10. Up next for the Lady Bulldogs is a trip to the Pepsi Holiday Tournament Thursday in Flagstaff.