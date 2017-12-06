Prep Roundup: Vols drop region opener to Flagstaff, 57-43

KINGMAN – The Lee Williams High School boys basketball team fell short on the road in its 4A Grand Canyon Region opener Tuesday against Flagstaff High by a score of 57-43.

The Volunteers (2-2, 0-1) trailed by one point, 27-26, at halftime, but their deficit increased to 44-35 entering the fourth quarter. The Eagles (3-1, 3-0) didn’t have much trouble from there as they lead by as many as 17 points in the final stanza. Marco Narvarte led Lee Williams with 16 points.

Up next for the Vols is a trip Friday to the Lake Havasu Tournament.

Winsor 65, Kingman Academy 52

At KAHS, the Kingman Academy boys basketball team couldn’t pick up its first win of the season Tuesday as it dropped a 65-52 loss to Winsor (2-0).

The Tigers (0-5) travel to the Lake Powell Holiday Classic Thursday.

Girls Basketball

Flagstaff 71, Lee Williams 21

At Flagstaff, the Lee Williams girls basketball team opened 4A Grand Canyon Region play Tuesday night with a 71-21 loss to the Lady Eagles (4-0, 3-0)

The Lady Vols (2-2, 0-1) return to the court Friday for a 7 p.m. contest at Tempe (2-1).

Girls Soccer

Trivium Prep 8, Kingman 1

At KHS, the Kingman girls soccer team couldn’t put an end to a three-match losing streak Tuesday as it fell 8-1 to the visiting Lady Knights (2-0).

The Lady Bulldogs (0-3) travel to the Mohave County Tournament Thursday in Bullhead City.

Boys Soccer

Parker 10, Kingman 0

At Parker, the Kingman boys soccer team suffered a 10-0 setback on the road Tuesday against the Lady Broncs (2-1).

The Bulldogs (0-3) are on the road Thursday at the Mohave County Tournament in Bullhead City.