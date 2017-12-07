El Trovatore construction begins Monday

KINGMAN – Construction work to repave El Trovatore Hill from Stockton Hill Road to Fifth Street is scheduled to begin Dec. 11, with an expected completion date of Dec. 19. Pavement markings will be placed two days later.

Work hours will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Traffic will be restricted to one lane in each direction, with lower speed limits during milling and paving operations. Plan your commute accordingly and use alternate routes whenever possible.

The city will do its best to minimize delays, but the nature of the work and area will cause some delays.

After the paving is done, there will still be some miscellaneous work to complete, but traffic impact will be minimal.

The city thanks motorists for their patience and cooperation during these much-needed repairs.