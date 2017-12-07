Horoscope | December 7, 2017

Birthdays: Tino Martinez, 50; C. Thomas Howell, 51; Tom Waits, 68; Ellen Burstyn, 85.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Bust a move and don’t look back. Now is the time to reach out and take what you want.Don’t sit back when you should be speaking out on your own behalf.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Problems will surface at home if you have made decisions that affect others without their consent. Backtrack and you’ll find a way to make amends, but do so openly and honestly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Make changes at home that will enhance your entertainment center or encourage you to do something creative.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Make yourself heard. Use your experience and knowledge to make your point clear. Influencing your peers or making a difference in your community will encourage others.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Don’t put too much cash into something you know little about. Home expenses should be considered carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Financial gains can be yours if you are smart about how you handle settlements, contracts and investments. Be willing to let go of the past in order to move into the future.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Self-improvement will spill over into the way you do your job. Added confidence will give you the push you need to go after a better position.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep your life simple and be moderate with spending or other indulgences. Focus on personal improvements, and not testing or challenging your strength.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Sort out your money matters and consider the best way to stay in shape without spending a lot on gym fees or workout equipment.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Do what you can for others. Fighting for the underdog will give you a platform to show off how much you know and the skills you have.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put greater emphasis on partnerships and getting ahead in the world. Working alongside others will give you a sense of belonging and encourage you to contribute ideas.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You won’t be able to prevent some of the changes you face, but you can adjust and move along. Prolonging the inevitable will result in additional stress.