Letter | The middle class needs permanent tax cuts too

“In the coming days, the American people will learn which politicians are part of the swamp and which politicians want to drain the swamp.”

Don’t get me wrong Mr. President, I’m all for allowing all Americans to keep more of what they make. It is after all our money and we earned it.

But unlike the cuts for the rich, big business and industry, the middle class will only have temporary cuts lasting but a few short years. And you know of course small businesses fall into this temporary middle class tax cut.

Few new jobs are created by big business and industry. Most new jobs are created by small business entrepreneurs.

We all know him or her. We shop at their stores, use their services and buy from them online. They are the ones who take the risks with their time, money and future. They work the 16 hour days selling, hiring and training employees for their success and the success of the business.

As we have witnessed in the past 10 years, the inept ways in which the Federal Reserve has dumped trillions of dollars to guarantee the survival of big business and industry with little or none of it going to help small businesses.

Within the recent past, failures of small businesses have outpaced new small business start ups.

Mr. President, you along with the Senate and House have the opportunity right now to change the direction of this our broken economy.

Yes we all need tax cuts, especially the rich who account for over 30 percent of the consumer purchases in this country. We need the middle class to have tax cuts which are permanent just like the ones for the wealthy. And if you really wish to help, get rid of the loop holes, the tax breaks and the Congressional favors in the tax code that will help all of us.

William Ressegue

Kingman