UniSource has awarded over $80,000 to Mohave County charitable organizations and education programs

KINGMAN – UniSource Energy Services has awarded $82,500 in community grants to Mohave County charitable organizations and education programs.

The grants help provide hot meals and food boxes to low-income families during the holiday season, give children opportunities to learn about science and conservation, and help support victims of domestic violence, child abuse and other crimes.

“Our Community Impact Grants support charitable projects that make real, meaningful improvements in the quality of life in communities across Arizona,” UES President and CEO David Hutchens said.

More than 30 grant recipients were chosen among more than 60 applications. Winners were based on program effectiveness and sustainability, applicants’ organizational capabilities and other criteria.

UniSource awarded the following grants in Mohave County:

• $2,500 to Arizona Youth Partnership in Kingman for its street outreach programs. The programs help address basic needs such as food, water, clothing, toiletries, transportation, medical and dental care and behavioral health services for hundreds of at-risk youth.

• $3,500 to the Boys and Girls Club of Kingman for its After School Nutrition Program, which encourages better academic performance by providing healthy meals and snacks to club members.

• $2,500 to Cornerstone Mission Project Inc. in Kingman to support services at two emergency shelters that also provide job training and life skills classes.

• $3,000 to the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, a volunteer-run organization in Lake Havasu City that helps veterans overcome mobility issues and provides assistance with living expenses, medications and transportation.

• $2,500 to the Kingman Academy of Learning for its First Robotics Team 60, a community robotics club with members from several schools in the Kingman area.

• $2,500 to Kingman Aid to Abused People, which provides sexual abuse and domestic violence prevention programs to children, teens and seniors.

• $2,500 to the Kingman Area Food Bank to help buy groceries for needy families, seniors and homeless people.

• $1,500 to the Kingman Mohave Lions Club to help pay for eye exams and eyeglasses for limited-income residents.

• $5,000 to River Cities United Way for the Kids Bright and Healthy program, which assists youth from limited-income families with vision and dental care, extracurricular activity participation fees, shoes and clothing and transportation.

• $2,500 to Special Olympics Arizona Inc. for its Unified Champion Schools program to provide sports supplies and activities at several local schools, and transportation to competitions.

• $1,000 to Workplace, Education, and Literacy Coalition of Mohave County, which provides free tutoring services to children and adults. Grant funds will help to pay for workbooks, equipment and other supplies.

UniSource grants, like the company’s other community investments, are funded from corporate resources, not customers’ rates. The grants are just part of UES’ award-winning community service efforts, which include direct contributions, in-kind services and volunteer support for local nonprofit groups.