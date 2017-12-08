Detox center may be on horizon for Mohave County

BULLHEAD CITY – A grassroots effort to bring an addiction detox center to Mohave County is gaining steam. Leading the charge is Mohave County Supervisor Hildy Angius.

One segment of the local population that would benefit the most to a detox center is people addicted to opioids, Angius said. It’s still unclear how the center would be funded, but Angius says state and local funding could be an option.

“The center would be a place that if someone wakes up and wants to get sober – whether it’s opioids, alcohol or whatever – there is somewhere to go where they can detox or receive treatment under medical supervision,” Angius said. “This is what we want.”

Of the 6,000 emergency calls Lake Havasu City Fire Department responds to annually, 30 to 90 incidents are related to opioid use, with 60 to 70 percent of these incidents caused from overuse of prescribed pain medications, according to county officials.

The epidemic is not limited to Havasu.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Kingman had between five and nine opioid-related deaths last year and Bullhead City had between 10 and 16 opioid-related deaths, which was the highest in the county. According to ADHS, since June 15, the number of overdoses in Mohave County is 131 with 3 fatalities.

A nonprofit group has formed to begin discussions on a possible building, located on an eight-acre site in Bullhead City, that could be used for a detox center.

“To start out, we’re looking at a 15-bed facility, and we are confident those beds will be filled all the time,” Angius said. “The problem is usually finding a building because that’s the most expensive part of doing something like this. We have a building. What we need is $620,000 to build it out to meet our needs.”

Although federal grants could be used as a funding mechanism, Angius is hesitant to apply because they often come with strings attached.

“What happens with federal grants is that you find yourself dancing through someone else’s hoop and I just don’t want to do that,” Angius added.

Shying away from federal help, Angius said other avenues of state and local funding could be made available.

“We’ve got so many options and the good news is everyone understands it now,” Angius said. “What we need to do is be able to give people hope.”

To this end, Angius’ long-term goal would expand the detox center to include a residential treatment facility with green space for mediation and a holistic approach to curing addiction.

While Lake Havasu City offers treatment options to people suffering with addiction, there is no facility to detox in a safe and controlled manner, Angius says. The nearest option, she says, is Las Vegas.

Bringing a detox facility to Mohave County is a personal mission for Angius. As a recovering alcoholic she knows all too well the struggles of kicking a habit.

“Sometimes addicts have that window where they choose life instead of death,” Angius said. “I’ve been in and out of Alcoholics Anonymous since I was 20 … and in November of 2006 I woke up one morning and that was my moment of clarity. I knew I needed help.”

Flipping through the local phonebook, Angius found nowhere to turn to help her detox and start on the road to recovery. Though she found sobriety at a center in California, Angius wants to fill a void that still remains in Mohave County.

“Everybody knows we need something like this,” Angius said. “We’ve known for decades and others have really tried, but now all of the stars have aligned. All we need is the money to make it happen.”