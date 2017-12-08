Families help bring Christmas joy to 6,488 children overseas

KINGMAN — Volunteers from the Northwest Arizona Area Team are celebrating the collection of 6,488 gift-filled shoeboxes that will remind children around the world they are loved and not forgotten.

The Northwest Arizona Area Team is now thanking the Kingman community for their generous contributions already on their way to children in need worldwide. For many of these children, the shoebox gift will be the first gift they ever receive.

“We’re very excited about the boxes this year,” Patricia Tardiff, area coordinator, said Thursday. “That’s 6,488 lives that will be touched.”

Tardiff said that the regional collection center in L.A. as of Dec. 4 had collected 460,000 shoeboxes, which is one of eight locations across the country.

Although collections have finished for the season, there is still time to pack a shoebox gift online for children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. Those who prefer the convenience of online shopping can browse samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish packing the virtual shoebox by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement. They can also donate $9 per shoebox gift online through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.

Another way to share the gift of giving is by purchasing a $25 gift card for a family member or friend so they can join in the excitement of Operation Christmas Child by packing a shoebox online. These shoeboxes – filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys – are delivered to children in some of the hardest-to-reach countries around the world.

“Thank you for all the support from everyone, helping to change lives,” Tardiff said. “It’s very rewarding to see a community come together and do this. It’s wonderful to give back to others.”

Tardiff said she wanted to thank Big O Tires who puts their collection sign out every year, and all the businesses who support Operation Christmas Child.

Operation Christmas Child is a project of Samaritan’s Purse, an international Christian relief and evangelism organization headed by Franklin Graham. The mission of Operation Christmas Child is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ. Since 1993, Operation Christmas Child has collected and delivered more than 146 million gift-filled shoeboxes to children in more than 160 countries and territories.

“We’re hoping to increase even more next year,” Tardiff said. “As people learn about it, it grows more and more.”